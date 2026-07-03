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Petrie
Music

Premiere: Pop Duo Petrie Are Just Trying To Survive The Summer Heat In "June" With JESS

Continuing the somewhat alternative take on pop of past fan favourites like the Slurs EP

James Keith2896 days ago

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