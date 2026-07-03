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Jessica Williams was a phenom on 'The Daily Show,' but her Sundance movie 'The Incredible Jessica James' proves the best is yet to come.Meredith Alloway
We caught up with the revered UK music exec to talk about his new BET documentary, ‘Darcus Beese: In His Own Words’, his new music stable, D.A.P., the future of A&R and more.Joseph JP Patterson
The Internet got mad Ariana Grande and Jessie J are covering "The Boy Is Mine." We explain why everyone needs to chill out.Insanul Ahmed