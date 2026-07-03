Jermell Charlo

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Jermell Charlo Tony Harrison 2019 1
Sports

Jermell Charlo Doesn’t Care About Your Pound-For-Pound List

Ahead of his opportunity to become just the sixth man to be an undisputed champion in the four-belt era, we caught up with 154-pound champ Jermell Charlo.

Adam Caparell1827 days ago

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