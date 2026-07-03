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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Director J.C. Chandor Uncovers the Myth of the American Dream With "A Most Violent Year"
J.C. Chandor discusses talks "A Most Violent Year," the chemistry between Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain, and what the American dream is really made of.
Tara Aquino4216 days ago