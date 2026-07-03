Jaz Hayer

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Latest Stories

Jay Singh Hayer
Music

Jaz Hayer Of The Kray Twinz Has Passed Away

Bobby Friction described the Coventry-born brothers as “towering figures in the worlds of British Asian Music, bhangra, desi, hip hop and R&amp;B.”

James Keith1729 days ago

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