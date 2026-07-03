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We stay on the prowl for remixes, and this week we were blessed. A slew of alternate takes were ripe for the picking, and pick we did. Dig into everything from classic acid rave and cool drum & bass to trap and throwback UK garage, among other sounds.
khrisd
We can't front; this is a pretty strong selection of remixes we have for you this week. And the best part is it's not a bunch of huge names, but a group of solid workers who are out here killing it, consistently. Everything from r&b and hip-hop bootlegs to some serious house reworks that should be available very soon. Take your pick.
khrisd

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Redman and Jayceeoh are 1000volts
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Premiere: Redman and Jayceeoh Pull Off a Heist With Datsik in 1000volts' New Video for "Monster"

Redman and Jayceeoh's 1000volts project is back with Canadian bass beast Datsik.

Khal3251 days ago
jayceeoh woogie 2thawall
Music

JayCeeOh & Woogie - "2THAWALL"

LA's JayCeeOh and Scranton's Woogie just dropped the blazing twerk collab on Buygore. If it was a person you would be like "10/10, would bang." It doesn't necessarily rewrite the rules of 100bpm twerk music but it proves why there were rules in the first place and how you can follow them to resounding success. Sometimes you just need a track to do what it's supposed to do and do it well. This is a party jam, not some weird UK future shit. No one should be asking it to be anything else.

walmerc4321 days ago
gecko overdrive jayceeoh dani deahl remix
Music

Oliver Heldens ft. Becky Hill - "Gecko (Overdrive) (JayCeeOh & Dani Deahl Remix)"

It's getting hot out there. When kids up in the club/rave/festival start dressing less, you need some certified turnup to keep them moving. That's where the likes of JayCeeOh and Dani Deahl come in, providing a huge take on Oliver Heldens' Musical Freedom single "Gecko (Overdrive)." We're not sure if we expected to hear this cut flipped this way, but it works. Well. That vocal adds a lot to the bottom end that Dani and Jay worked out. Nothing but high volume on this one, trust.

khrisd4393 days ago
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Wiz Khalifa - "We Dem Boyz (JayCeeOh, Bonics & B-Sides Remix)"

Producers and DJs JayCeeOh and B-Sides from LA team up with Pittsburgh's Bionics on this lazer sound filled official remix of Wiz Khalifa's "We Dem Bo

walmerc4458 days ago
Scene.Jayceeoh
Music

DJ Scene & Jayceeoh - "Damn"

In working DJ circles, DJ Scene and Jayceeoh are relative legends at this point. Scene's gone from running the NW to residencies in Vegas and touring

brenttactic4636 days ago
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Jeremih - "Let Loose (JayCeeOh & B-Sides Remix)"

This duo is out here practically doing no wrong. JayCeeOh and B-Sides are at it, reworking Jeremih's "Let Loose" into some 8-bit trap. What do we even call this? Traptune? Chiptrap? Whatever you want to call it. Shit's fly for your Sunday night creep mode. Jeremih's an artist of choice in 2013, with that kind of voice that's easily reworked. If you're bedding a lover tonight, you might want to make sure this one is turned up.

khrisd4744 days ago
till a boy get kill
Music

JayCeeOh & Steve1der - "Till A Boy Get Kill"

There's always something about looping dancehall vocals that work especially well in dance music. JayCeeOh and Steve1der shouldn't be strangers to dance fans out there, and with B-Sides on the help out, this Cutty Ranks track goes from a classic to a main room trap monster, looking to devour soundboys and rebel sound systems in its wake. If your subs aren't ready for this bass, you might need to avoid dropping this in your car. Mean.

khrisd4767 days ago
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Music

The Best Remixes of the Week

Maybe it was the Memorial Day Weekend, but we got inundated with a number of solid remixes over the three-day weekend. No complaints, as it looks like people were testing out some new flavors to help them get their party on. We've got everything from main room beasts to back room bangers, from big names to fresh upstarts. What we like to call a (re)mixed bag.

khrisd4794 days ago

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