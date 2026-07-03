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Action figure of J Dilla with a striped shirt, cap, and chain, alongside a music production device. Package labeled "J Dilla Donuts."
Music

J Dilla 'Donuts' Figure on Complex Shop: How to Buy

Super7 pays tribute to Dilla’s legacy with collectible album-cover figure.

Complex Staff395 days ago
phife dawg
Music

Listen to Phife Dawg's New Song "Nutshell Part 2" f/ Busta Rhymes and Redman

Phife Dawg's estate has dropped off "Nutshell Part 2.” The track is the first single from the rapper's upcoming posthumous album, ‘Forever.'

tara mahadevan1981 days ago
J Dilla 'Donuts'
Music

Late Producer J Dilla Named in Copyright Infringement Lawsuit Over 'Donuts' Track

The late producer was named in a copyright infringement lawsuit over his "Workinonit" track, which samples 10cc’s 1974 song "The Worst Band in the World."

Joshua Espinoza2145 days ago

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