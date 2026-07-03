Jay Burna

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Rappers T.I. and Jay Bruna, promo shots for their "U The Shit" music video.
Music

Premiere: Jay Burna and T.I. Connect for Lavish "U the Sh*t" Video

Hustle Gang signee Jay Burna and label founder T.I. have linked up to deliver a lavish, Vision Mob-directed video for their collab “U the Sh*t.”

Joe Price1621 days ago

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