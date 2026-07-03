Jay 8lue

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Jay 8lue
Music

Premiere: Jay 8lue Fuses Hip-Hop And R&B On Smouldering "Bad 4 U"

"Bad 4 U" officially lands May 30.

James Keith2241 days ago
Jay 8lue
Music

Premiere: ORPHGANG's Jay 8lue Lets Us Know He's Cut From A "Different Cloth" On New Banger

Packed full of punchlines and quick-witted lyricism.

Aaron Bishop2653 days ago

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