Jasmine Cephas Jones talks 'Blindspotting,' the joy of working with a women-driven team and the responsibility she feels to accurately tell this Oakland story.Karla Rodriguez
Featured
A TV show based on Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs' 2018 indie film 'Blindspotting' is coming to Starz this summer, starring Jasmine Cephas Jones.Karla Rodriguez
Pop Culture
Art Imitates Life for Laurence Fishburne, Stephan James and Jasmine Cephas Jones in Quibi's '#FreeRayshawn'
Laurence Fishburne, Stephan James, and Jasmine Cephas Jones—stars of Quibi's Emmy-nominated series '#FreeRayshawn'—talk Black love, new media, and more.Starrene Rhett Rocque
Here's how Twitter reacted to Janay Rice saying she has "the best husband in the world."Chris Yuscavage