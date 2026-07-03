Have you ever visited a park and encountered an IRL version of Uncle Drew? These cats pop up everywhere basketball is played—including the professional ranks. Though most NBA careers last less than five years, some guys have played well past their 40th birthday. Here are 25 players who are somehow still in the league.Aaron C. Mansfield
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NBA players from around the league share their favorite sneakers of the year.Zac Dubasik
Ranking the top NBA players under the age of 24 right now, including young talent such as Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball, Zion Williamson, Luka Doncic, & more.Adam Caparell
Steph Curry, Trae Young, Kemba Walker, and Brittney Griner. Which NCAA star unleashed the best college basketball peformance of the last decade?Ben Farber