Jarrett Jack

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Have you ever visited a park and encountered an IRL version of Uncle Drew? These cats pop up everywhere basketball is played—including the professional ranks. Though most NBA careers last less than five years, some guys have played well past their 40th birthday. Here are 25 players who are somehow still in the league.
Aaron C. Mansfield

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Dan Hamilton
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The Surprising Role Jarrett Jack Played in Kevin Durant Signing With the Warriors

Veteran guard Jarrett Jack played a big role in Kevin Durant's free-agency decision.

Aaron C. Mansfield3042 days ago
Not Available Lead
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Jarrett Jack Had the Saltiest Response to Jeremy Lin Signing With the Nets

Jarrett Jack didn't take the news that Jeremy Lin was replacing him on the Brooklyn Nets well.

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NBA Roundtable: Sneaker Talk with Players from Around the League

Players from around the NBA discuss sneakers.

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