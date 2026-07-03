Saitama can defeat almost any opponent with a single punch, but his real challenge is finding purpose after becoming unbeatable.Brendan Frederick
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The manga that inspired a generation of footballers is playing out in real time at the 2026 World Cup. Here's the cast.Brendan Frederick
This Astro Boy x A Bating Ape 2016 Capsule Collection looks LIT AFJerry Gadiano
The Recording Academy's newest category recognizes K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop, but its "meaningful use" language rule is already raising questions.Joe Price