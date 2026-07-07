We caught up with the revered UK music exec to talk about his new BET documentary, ‘Darcus Beese: In His Own Words’, his new music stable, D.A.P., the future of A&R and more.Joseph JP Patterson
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From Madonna to Chris Brown, these are the 35 biggest music scandals and shocking industry moments of all time.Complex
From dressing like Micheal Cera to Metro Boomin making beats till 6 AM, these are some of Atlanta photographer Gunner Stahl's inspirations.Lei Takanashi
As we prepare for the 2018 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival, what better time to look back at some of the past performances that have made Coachella one of the biggest music festivals in the world? From Kanye West in 2011 to Radiohead way back in 2004, these are the most iconic Coachella performances.jazrm88