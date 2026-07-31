James Haven

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(L-R) Angelina Jolie and James Haven.
Pop Culture

Angelina Jolie's Brother James Haven Comes Out as Gay in Emotional Letter

Joined by ex-wife, Romi Imbelli, just months after their divorce, Haven shared the news during a livestream.

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 days ago

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