If the Raptors choose to be buyers ahead at the 2022 NBA trade deadline, here are 6 players reported to be on the trade block that we think they should target.Oren Weisfeld
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Jokic was eligible to sign a contract extension with Denver this summer, but opted to wait. This has led to some nervous conversations in the Mile High City.Matt Burke
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