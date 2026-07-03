Jake Fromm

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jake fromm
Sports

Bills QB Jake Fromm Apologizes for 'Elite White People' Racist Text Message

In a text that was leaked on Twitter, Fromm wrote about gun control and said that suppressors should be "expensive so only elite white people can get them."

Joe Price2234 days ago

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