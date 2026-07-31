The best young actors and actresses in their 20s right now, including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Letitia Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Keke Palmer, & many more.Jessica Ervin
Featured
Pop Culture
Ashton Sanders Reflects on Bringing All of the Jahkors to Life in Netflix's 'All Day and a Night'
Ashton Sanders, probably most known for his role in the Oscar-winning 'Moonlight', talks working on Netflix's new drama, 'All Day and A Night'.Khal
With recognition from Mark Cuban, Karl-Anthony Towns, Ben Simmons, & more, JiDion has established himself as one of most popular personalities on the internet.Zion Olojede
The French fashion house’s first men’s creative director unveiled his work with a Paris Fashion Week exhibition and gave us the grand tour.Mike DeStefano