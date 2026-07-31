Jaden Newman

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Julian Newman.
Pop Culture

Julian Newman Says His Sister's Alleged Sex Tape Leak Will Make Her 'Bigger Than Kim K'

The social media influencer posted a YouTube video blaming Jaden's ex-boyfriend for an alleged private video leak.

Joe Price1 day ago

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