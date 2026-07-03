Jacuzzi

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The First Night of Peligrosa's SXSW 2014 Showcase was Insane

What can we really say. The first night of this SXSW 2014 experience with Peligrosa and Karmaloop was absolutely insane. Volstead was packed to the g

brenttactic4510 days ago
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Music

I'm Going To A Boxing Match at SXSW Because EDM

Do Androids Dance, Peligrosa, and Karmaloop announced earlier this week that they have partnered for an unofficial SXSW showcase, and the first day of

nappy4515 days ago
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Music

Download Jacuzzi's "Seppuku Pt. 1" EP

Jacuzzi should be a part of your life already. If not for his Mizu EP, then for that fire Tinashe remix of his. Dude's repping the Hawaiian bass music

khrisd4519 days ago
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Tinashe - "Vulnerable (Jacuzzi Remix)"

Jacuzzi, the 18-year-old youngster from Hawaii, who dropped his debut EP towards the end of last year, is back with an official remix from sultry RCA

brenttactic4554 days ago
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Music

Island Beats: A Look at the Hawaiian Dance Music Scene

Just a disclaimer: For those who do not know me outside of Jeremy on DAD, I DJ and produce under the name of Sinistarr. Whenever I get the opportunity to travel to cities I’m not familiar with, I try to spend some time there and see what makes up the scene – the people, the culture, the food, and most importantly the music.

jeremy-howard4583 days ago
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Download Jacuzzi's "Mizu" EP

Young Jacuzzi, do you have us open or what?! Last week, DAD premiered the video for "Exodus," track one from Jacuzzi's Mizu EP. Like any good opening

khrisd4604 days ago
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PREMIERE: Jacuzzi - "Exodus"

Back in October we introduced you to Honolulu, Hawaii's Jacuzzi via his HypeM-topping remix of Santigold's "Disparate Youth," but that was truly the t

khrisd4611 days ago
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The Best Remixes of the Week

Another varied mixture of dynamic remix pressure, featuring tunes from cats we barely know to names you should have at the front of your record bins, every time out. Varied styles, but they are all of the freshest quality because, well, that's just how DAD does. Enjoy.

khrisd4661 days ago

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