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Charmaine, Amaal, and Jacksoul Reimagine Classics on 'Black Alliance Vol. 1'

Ahead of Black History Month, Warner Music Canada have announced a compilation of Black Canadian artists covering songs by legendary Black artists.

Sydney Brasil1995 days ago

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