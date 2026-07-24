Twenty-five memorable moments from 25 years of 'Jackass.'Khal
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Pop Culture
As 'Jackass' Rides Off Into Sunset With 'Best and Last,' Beloved Franchise's Impact Is Clear
As the fifth and final 'Jackass' film hits theaters, we look back at the beloved franchise's history and sustaining cultural impact.Trace William Cowen
Pop Culture
The 15 Most Anticipated Movies Releasing in Summer 2026: ‘Supergirl,’ ‘The Odyssey,’ and More
From ‘Supergirl’ and the final 'Jackass' to ‘Resident Evil,’ summer 2026 has a host of highly anticipated films releasing. Here’s a look at the movies everyone will be talking about this summer.Khal
Years of public intoxication, rehab, & outbursts caused Paramount to question if 'Jackass Star' Bam Margera was fit for the upcoming ‘Jackass 4’ movie.Karla Rodriguez