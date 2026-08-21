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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
Jack Coleman Slams 'Predatory' Paparazzi Who Swarmed 'Heroes' Co-Star Hayden Panettiere as a Teen
'Heroes' actor Jack Coleman posted an emotional tribute condemning "predatory" paparazzi and misogynistic press coverage of his late costar.
Jaelani Turner-Williams6 hours ago