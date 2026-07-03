The Miami rap vet appeared on a recent episode of 'Drink Champs' and elaborated on his "Eat a Booty Gang" in a clip that's gone viral on Twitter.Brenton Blanchet
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The 46-year-old Florida rapper reportedly appears in a recently surfaced video as he gets into an argument with a woman outside a Miami venue.Brenton Blanchet
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Trick Daddy on Beyhive Targeting Him Following Beyoncé Comments: ‘I’m More Afraid of Roaches Than Bees’
Trick Daddy stirred up fans by saying Beyoncé “can barely sing,” and in a new interview he made it clear he’s not bothered by the backlash from the Beyhive.Joe Price
A clip circulating on social media starts with the Florida MC discussing another unidentified artist when he begins to explain his Beyoncé and Jay-Z thoughts.Brenton Blanchet