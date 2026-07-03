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Welcome to The City: Evan Thompson and Izzy Balderas Headline New Photography Movement in The Bay
Evan Thompson and Izzy Balderas star in Episode 2 of "Welcome to The City: Bay Area Stories."
Sean Sweeney4102 days ago