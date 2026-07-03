IYO SKY

IYO SKY made waves in WWE as a member of the faction Damage CTRL, where her blend of aerial agility and technical skill helped revitalize the women’s tag team division. Her impact on NXT’s women's scene came during a period when the brand was pushing the boundaries of women’s wrestling, positioning her as a key player in that movement. Sky's appeal lies in her dynamic in-ring storytelling, especially in high-stakes singles and tag team matches where she adapts fluidly to different opponents. Regular viewers tune in to see how she combines innovative offense with compelling rivalries, a combination that’s earned her multiple titles and solidified her as a cornerstone of WWE’s women's roster.

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