Remember when the experience of buying sneakers mattered as much as the shoes themselves? This is a story of finding that love and passion again.Anthony J. Asencio
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ComplexCon Long Beach 2019's Community Week Kicks Off With Hav A Sole's 'No Soles Left Behind' Event
Complex Community Week kicks off in Long Beach with the help of Hav A Sole, Foot Locker, Karrueche, Roddy Ricch, and Qias Omar.Khal
From the 'Kentucky' and 'Syracuse' Nike Dunk Lows to Sacai x Nike LDWaffles, here is a complete guide to this week's best sneaker releases.Mike DeStefano
From the Travis Scott x Nike Air Force 1 to 'Alien' Adidas Yeezy 380, here is a complete guide to this weekend's biggest sneaker releases.Mike DeStefano