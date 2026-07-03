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Pop Culture
Bunnie Xo Says ‘People Just Have No Respect’ for Her IVF Journey
The podcast host reveals how IVF weight gain, body shaming, and brutal internet comments collided as she and Jelly Roll tried to start a family.
Bernadette Giacomazzo7 days ago