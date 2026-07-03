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Interview: Artist Ivan Orama Explains His Kanye West McDonald Street Art Project
An interview with the street artist pasting Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, and Michael Jackson images in the style of McDonald's workers.
Cedar Pasori4337 days ago