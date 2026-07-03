IVAN

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Latest Stories

IVAN for new single "Eyes For Her"
Music

Toronto's IVAN Only Has “Eyes For Her” on Debut Single

Toronto-based artist IVAN has released his debut single “Eyes For Her," written, produced, and arranged by IVAN himself with Nevon Sinclair’s background vocals.

Elisa Ammaturo1613 days ago

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