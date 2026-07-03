Our pick of the best mixes from the last 7 days.James Keith
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The first season of the Peacock mystery series, premiering Jan. 26, evokes feelings of Columbo and features a dynamite performance from Natasha Lyonne.William Goodman
From Greta Gerwig and the Safdie brothers to Martin Scorsese and Quentin Tarantino, here are the best directors in film right now.Khal
'Game of Thrones' showrunners David Benioff & D.B. Weiss have stepped away from ‘Star Wars,' here's a full explanation on what happened.William Goodman