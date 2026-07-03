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Pop Culture
Woman and Her New Boyfriend Went Around Trying to Castrate and Throw Acid on Her Exes
An Italian woman and her boyfriend are suspected of attacking several of her ex-boyfriends with acid.
fridagarza4105 days ago