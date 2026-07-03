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Pop Culture
Old Spice's “Smell Like a Man” Commercial Turns 10 and Gets a Fresh Sequel
Upon the 10 year anniversary of Old Spice's viral commercial, actor Isaiah Mustafa and his TV son Keith Powers discuss the new commercials and more.
Kemet High2361 days ago