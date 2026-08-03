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Music
Petition Demands Macklemore's Removal From Ed Sheeran Tour After 'Free Palestine' Speech
The rapper performed his protest song "Hind's Hall" to the crowd at MetLife Stadium.
Trey Alston2 hours ago