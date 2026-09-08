Israel-Palestine Conflict

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Ed Sheeran performing on stage with a guitar, wearing a white shirt, under purple lighting.
Music

Ed Sheeran Apologizes to Families for Israel-Palestine Speech After Getting Emotional Onstage

Sheeran said he felt he had questions to answer before returning the focus to music and unity.

Mark Elibert2 minutes ago

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