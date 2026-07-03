For the 10-year anniversary, Chance the Rapper looks back on 'Coloring Book,' his classic 2016 mixtape that changed the music industry.Grant Rindner
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Poor years in rap often arise when rappers become obsessed with chasing trends, which leads to a dearth of innovation. Here are the 10 worst years in rap history.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Music
Chance the Rapper Talks Writing Personal “Buried Alive” Track Two Years Ago, Says Project is “83 Percent Done”
We talked to Chance the Rapper at Meta's "Super Fan" event about the progress of his next project, writing "Buried Alive" two years ago, and why he feels so confident right now.Jordan Rose
As of 2023, Justin Bieber features have become much more common, but which are the best of them? Complex Canada carefully selected which songs rank at the top.Louis Pavlakos