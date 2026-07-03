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Pop Culture
Crowns for Kings: How LeBron James and Epic Games Created His 'Fortnite' Outfit IRL
Ahead of 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' dropping on July 16, Epic Games and SpringHill Company announce that LeBron James is set to join 'Fortnite' on July 18, 2021.
Khal1831 days ago