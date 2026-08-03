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Pop Culture

British-Nigerian Influencer Igho 'Tiny' Ubiribo Died From Penis Filler Procedure, Coroner Rules

An Inner West London inquest has confirmed that hyaluronic acid injected at a Thai clinic in March triggered a pulmonary embolism in the victim.

Trey Alston58 minutes ago

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