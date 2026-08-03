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Life
Beyoncé's BeyGOOD Foundation Commits $200,000 to Indiana Flooding Relief
Beyoncé is directing funds to assist relief efforts in Indiana, where flooding has left over 1,000 people displaced.
Joe Price54 minutes ago