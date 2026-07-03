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Sage Harris shares the thought process behind his newest EP, and his plans to release more music this year independently via his record label.Natalie Harmsen
From duking it out with the boys in high school cyphers to firing shots at well-known Toronto IG personality Chromazz, Tia is proving she has something to say.Brian Capitao
Fresh off a new mini-project, the Toronto rapper talks being overlooked by the Canadian music establishment, re-thinking his career, and his ambitious next LP.Alex Nino Gheciu
From pioneers like Big Gipp and Andre 3000 to new school icons like Young Thug and Playboi Carti, these are the most stylish Atlanta rappers of all time.Mike DeStefano