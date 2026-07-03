Independent Artist

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Meek Mill wearing a cap and chain necklaces, standing against a wooden background.
Music

Meek Mill Accuses Label of Telling People Not to Play His Music Because He ‘Went Indy'

The rapper says the powers that be may be blocking his music and bookings after going indie.

Mark Elibert81 days ago
Silhouette of James Blake seemingly balancing spinning plates on sticks, creating a dramatic and artistic scene.
Music

James Blake Drops Independently Released 'Trying Times,' His 'Favorite Record' He's Ever Made

"I left the 'safety net' of a system that was strangling my creativity," Blake says of the personal importance of his latest full-length.

Trace William Cowen126 days ago
T.I.
Music

T.I. Says Leaving Atlantic Records Was 'One of the Worst Decisions' of His Career

Despite the regret that came with the decision, the Atlanta rapper said his success "feels better" as an independent artist.

Joshua Espinoza134 days ago
Text "ROCNATION DISTRIBUTION" on a white background. "ROCNATION" is in bold black, and "DISTRIBUTION" is in lighter gray.
Music

Roc Nation Distribution Aims to Put More Power in Hands of Artists With Launch of New Dashboard

Roc Nation Distribution President Krystian Santini calls the new dashboard "a game-changer."

Trace William Cowen242 days ago
In this image released on October 10, 2023, Scott Storch performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia
Music

Scott Storch Partners With Direct-to-Fan Music Platform OpenWav for Indie Music Competition

OpenWav is launching with a partnership with Grammy Award-nominated producer Scott Storch.

Joe Price330 days ago
Advertisement
A woman in a black leather shirt and Atlanta cap, wearing layered necklaces, stands in front of a floral backdrop.
Music

Ciara Explains How a Disappointing Meeting Led to Reclaiming Her Masters

The singer reveals how an exec not believing in "Level Up" changed everything.

Mark Elibert331 days ago
Jermaine Dupri wearing sunglasses and a hoodie, poses in front of a SiriusXM backdrop.
Music

Jermaine Dupri Addresses Criticism Over His Independent Artists Comments: 'I Don’t Know Everything'

The producer let his fans know he has knowledge about the independent market.

Mark Elibert493 days ago
Coi Leray
Music

Coi Leray Says She's Now 'Officially an Independent Artist'

In October, the "No More Parties" rapper claimed she was having issues with her label, 1801 Records.

tara mahadevan623 days ago
Ne-Yo appears in profile with the text "2 Million Secrets" overlaid on the image
Music

Ne-Yo’s New Song "2 Million Secrets" Is His First as Fully Independent Artist

The three-time Grammy winner, who previously had deals with Def Jam and Motown, launches a Vegas residency in August.

Trace William Cowen763 days ago
Advertisement
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Celebrates Inking 'Thee First Deal of Its Kind'

Megan remains an independent artist in her new distribution deal with Warner Music.

Jaelani Turner-Williams895 days ago
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Fires at Her Haters on "Hiss," Drops Video

The song is a follow-up to the Houston native's comeback single "Cobra."

Jaelani Turner-Williams903 days ago
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Inks Deal With Warner Music Group While Remaining Independent

The "Cobra" artist has a new distribution deal with WMG.

Jaelani Turner-Williams947 days ago
Logic's forthcoming album 'College Park'
Music

Logic Enlists Lucy Rose for 'College Park' Single "Wake Up"

Ahead of the release of his first independent album 'College Park,' Logic enlists frequent collaborator Lucy Rose for the project's first single "Wake Up."

Brad Callas1280 days ago
Bobby Shmurda appears on Hot 97's 'Ebro In The Morning'
Music

Bobby Shmurda Reveals How His Career Has Changed Since Going Independent

Fresh off releasing his first post-prison project 'Bodboy,' Bobby Shmurda stopped by Hot 97's 'Ebro In The Morning' to discuss being an independent artist.

Brad Callas1433 days ago
Advertisement
Meek Mill performs at Hot 97 Summer Jam
Music

Meek Mill Plans to Drop 10 New Mixtapes, Says He Has ‘A Million Behind Every Project’ Thanks to ‘Sponsors'

Fresh off parting ways with Jay-Z’s Roc Nation Management, which had overseen the Philadelphia rapper’s career since 2012, Meek Mill is teasing new music.

Brad Callas1450 days ago
Bobby Shmurda performs in 2021
Music

Bobby Shmurda Says Major Labels Are 'Blackballing' Him Ahead of First Independent Release Since Epic Records Split

Shmurda took to social media to announce the arrival of new music, which will mark his first independent release since leaving Epic Records.

Brenton Blanchet1549 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App