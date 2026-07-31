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Latest Stories
Life
In-N-Out Sued by Employee Who Claims She Was Fired for Asking for Time off to Attend Church
A Long Beach cook's 12-count lawsuit alleges the fast-food chain fired her after nearly five years on the job, following a management change that turned her Sunday church attendance into a workplace conflict.
Trey Alston1 minute ago