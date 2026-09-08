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Latest Stories

Matt Damon, Christopher Nolan, and Anne Hathaway attend the New York premiere of "The Odyssey" at AMC Lincoln Square Theater on July 14, 2026 in New York City.
Pop Culture

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' Posts $87 Million Second Weekend, Crosses $600 Million Worldwide

Christopher Nolan's 'The Odyssey' earned $87M in its second domestic weekend with a 30% drop.

Joe Price54 days ago
Christopher Nolan in a suit holding a microphone stands against a dark blue background, speaking.
Pop Culture

'The Odyssey' Launches Site Allowing Users to Preview Each Theatrical Format, From IMAX to Beyond

Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' follow-up is hitting multiple theatrical formats in July.

Trace William Cowen106 days ago

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