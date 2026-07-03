Seven people were killed and dozens more were injured in the shooting, which is merely the latest example of America’s ongoing gun violence problem.Trace William Cowen
Featured
Claudia Resendiz-Florez, 28, was arrested Thursday and is being charged with first-degree murder after reportedly shooting a man for refusing a kiss.Brenton Blanchet
Life
Public Calls for Justice in Death of Grad Student Jelani Day Amid New Disturbing Details, Celebration of Life Event
The case began in late August when grad student Jelani Day was first reported missing. Since then, questions have persisted amid a lack of media attention.Trace William Cowen
Life
Man Dead of Rabies After Waking to Bat Biting Neck, Illinois’ First Recorded Human Case in Almost 70 Years
An Illinois man died of rabies after he woke to find a bat in his room, biting his neck. It was the first recorded human case in the state since 1954.Mackenzie Cummings-Grady