Ikonick has obtained the license to use official photos of Michael Jordan. Now, co-founder Jeff Cole is turning those iconic imags into affordable art.Mike DeStefano
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Illustrator Jeff Cole has made a name for himself with his artwork, but it’s the team behind his Ikonick brand that truly elevates his craft.Miabelle Bocicault
Pop Culture
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