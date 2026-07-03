A woman has been banned from a Belgian zoo because officials think her relationship with a chimpanzee is bad for the animal's socialization.Gavin Evans
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As countries across Europe struggle amid extreme downfall, over 120 have been reported dead following floods in Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands.Joe Price
VestiVille, a Belgian music festival held in Kristal Park, Lommel, boasted an impressive lineup featuring some of the most exciting acts in the world.Joe Price
After a thrilling opening week that featured Cristiano Ronaldo's dominance and Lionel Messi missing a clutch penalty kick, week two brought more excitement. Check out a full recap and lookahead after this past week's action.Aaron C. Mansfield