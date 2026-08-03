Idiots

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 19: Actor Dave Franco attends the Film Independent Presents "Idiots" event at AMC The Grove 14 on August 19, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

Dave Franco Says Playing ‘A**holes’ Early in Career Made People Say, ‘Yeah, F*ck That Guy'

Since Franco isn't on social media, he says audiences have a greater perception of him through the characters he plays.

Jaelani Turner-Williams2 minutes ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App