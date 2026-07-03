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Pop Culture
Netflix's Live Action 'Avatar: The Last Air Bender' Removing Sokka's Sexism, Fans Point Out It's His Entire Character Arc (UPDATE)
Throughout the animated series, Sokka thinks girls can't fight and is proven wrong so many times he actually learns something.
tara mahadevan899 days ago