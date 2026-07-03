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Latest Stories

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 29: Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert attend the Thom Browne Fall 2022 runway show on April 29, 2022 in New York City.
Music

Teyana Taylor Calls $70,000 in Legal Fees Paid to Iman Shumpert the ‘Best Little Coin’ She’s Spent

Teyana Taylor addressed rumors that she took "everything" from her ex-husband.

Jaelani Turner-Williams324 days ago
billie id
Music

Billie Eilish on Why It's 'Really Easy to Feel Like a Failure'

Billie Eilish and Stormzy discussed her latest album 'Happier Than Ever,' being role models, and the problematic nature of most pornography in a new interview.

Brenton Blanchet1774 days ago
Travis Scott is seen on February 24, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Music

Travis Scott's Surprise ‘i-D’ Magazine Pop-Up in L.A. Turns Into a Frenzy (UPDATE)

For Travis Scott’s limited edition “Utopia Issue” of 'i-D,' the rapper talked to director and fellow Texan Robert Rodriguez about creativity and art.

Xavier Hamilton1969 days ago
Photography: Amy Troost / Fashion Director: Alastair McKimm / Model: Binx Walton
Style

i-D Have Launched Their Own Limited Edition Capsule

And there's more in the pipeline, apparently.

Aaron Bishop3172 days ago

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