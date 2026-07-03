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Lee Daniels Claims Hugh Jackman Wanted Him to Direct a 'Wolverine' Movie
Daniels revealed that Jackman wanted him behind the camera because he was impressed by his groundbreaking film, 'Precious.' But the studio wasn't impressed.
Hue Jackson Told Browns' GM 'Get the F*ck Out of My Office' After Being Fired
ESPN released a report that details the dismay that is the Cleveland Browns.
Jets, Bengals, Broncos, and More Fire Head Coaches as NFL Season Ends
Five of the NFL's seven African American coaches were canned on a Sunday/Monday spree that saw six teams axe their head coaches.
Baker Mayfield Stares Down Former Coach After Icing the Game
After tossing the game-sealing 66-yard reception to tight end David Njoku, Mayfield took time away from celebrating to hit Hue Jackson with a cold stare.
Baker Mayfield Calls Ex-Coach Hue Jackson 'Fake'
Cleveland QB Baker Mayfield wasn't about to back down from 'First Take' host Damian Woody's criticism.
Cleveland Browns' Damarious Randall Gives Football to Hue Jackson After Interception
he Browns looked better against the Bengals than they have during most of Hue Jackson's tenure.