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We had a grip of remixes flow our way this week, but this is truly the best of the bunch. It's a great mixture of emerging sounds and qualified beatsmiths. As per usual, we go from the highest highs and the most emerging of the emerging artists. New school, true school, and the future classes. You already know this, though.khrisd
Hucci is that dude, plain and simple. With two EPs under his belt (including the recently-released Rose Gold), a series of guest mixes for MistaJam'skhrisd
Earlier today, Diplo hopped off of Twitter and Instagram to get his Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) on, and we learned a lot from the Mad Decent head. Sukhrisd
One of the best parts of a holiday weekend are the gigs we go see. Why? DJs bring their A+ game, and hit us with a batch of goodies, including remixes of cuts we know, reinterpreted for the right now. Being that we're in the middle of a long holiday weekend, we need something left of the norm. Thankfully, some of our favorite producers sorted out gems for us this holiday season.khrisd