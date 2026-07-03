Hucci

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We had a grip of remixes flow our way this week, but this is truly the best of the bunch. It's a great mixture of emerging sounds and qualified beatsmiths. As per usual, we go from the highest highs and the most emerging of the emerging artists. New school, true school, and the future classes. You already know this, though.
khrisd
One of the best parts of a holiday weekend are the gigs we go see. Why? DJs bring their A+ game, and hit us with a batch of goodies, including remixes of cuts we know, reinterpreted for the right now. Being that we're in the middle of a long holiday weekend, we need something left of the norm. Thankfully, some of our favorite producers sorted out gems for us this holiday season.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Music

Hucci Just Dropped A 22-Track EP Called '404'

It's not free, but it's still a steal.

James Keith4176 days ago
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Hucci - "Realm"

Apparently the Internets have been waiting for this particular Hucci track to touch down. One commenter says it's been a year, while RTT says it's bee

khrisd4329 days ago
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Hucci - "Hitta"

Feels like its been a minute since we've heard new Hucci; the last thing we posted was April's "ATL." When I got this link, I was kind of surprised th

khrisd4375 days ago
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Hucci - "ATL"

The power of Atlanta is so incredibly real. Musical worlds consistently collide, and dance music and hip-hop sounds consistently influence each other

nappy4464 days ago
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J. Cole - "Forbidden Fruit (Hucci Remix)"

We're always waiting for new Hucci, even when he drops something that isn't the expect trap madness. With a slight push in the tempo, Hucci drops his

khrisd4473 days ago
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Meg Myers - "Desire (Hucci Remix)"

Funny thing about me: most genres of music can be foreign to me until they're brought into my wheelhouse. That's why I rock with remixes so much; I ge

khrisd4518 days ago
hucci twurkaholics 02282014
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Hucci's Set to Get Turnt at Twurkaholics Tonight

Actual Records is revving up their engines after a few daylight resting hours. Last night's first Twurkaholics show of 2014 had a stacked lineup, and the Actual artists killed it at the TLA as usual. Oddzilla released their new CD at the party, dirty as fuck. And I know, right? People still release CDs. In Philly, we do everything. It was jam-packed with talent from beginning to end.

lolod4522 days ago
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Johnny Rain - "III (OZZIE & Hucci Remix)"

If you aren't familiar with Johnny Rain, he's a singer / rapper living in Beverly Hills that has released two massive indie EPs in the past year. Simi

nappy4551 days ago
hucci no face
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Hucci's Coming to America in February

Leave it to Actual Records to bring a 17-year-old trap god to America for the first time. On Thursday, February 27, Hucci will make his debut US appearance at the TLA in Philadelphia, PA. He's been an artist that we've been high on since he started smacking the trap scene with his tracks, so it's great to see the young lord finally hitting this side of the Atlantic.

lolod4569 days ago
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Hucci x Stooki Sound - "Ball So Hard VIP"

One thing about the Internets: we turn up when we need to. A little over a year ago, AllTrapMusic posted Hucci and Stooki Sound's "Ball So Hard" on th

khrisd4633 days ago
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Download Hucci's "Rose Gold" EP

Hucci, you've outdone yourself. I don't know what I was expecting; for a producer that spent a lot of time in the trap realm finding different ways to

khrisd4669 days ago
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Hucci - "Mafia"

Earlier today, we hit you with word that Hucci was releasing Rose Gold, an eight-track EP of new material, tomorrow (October 4). He already showcased

khrisd4670 days ago
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Hucci Announces "ROSE GOLD" EP

We've been waiting for new Hucci for a while, especially since he'd been saying he was going to drop a new EP since February. He's been on a remix tea

khrisd4671 days ago
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Indiana - "Smoking Gun (Hucci Remix)"

Hucci's on a roll right now. Just last week we featured his remix of Amplify Dot's "I'm Good," and today we get the rework of Indiana's "Smoking Gun,"

khrisd4757 days ago
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