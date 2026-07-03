Hommemade

Hommemade is a creative design studio, founded by A$AP Rocky, that focuses on furniture and interior design. The studio blurs the lines between luxury and street culture, creating unique pieces like the trash bag couch in collaboration with Crosby Studios. While it maintains a low profile, consistent with many independent labels, its aesthetic appeals to consumers who prioritize craftsmanship and understated design within the creative design category.

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