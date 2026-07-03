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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
This Ottawa Man Spun His Childhood Pokémon Collection Into a Multimillion-Dollar Business
During COVID, Logan Fournier rediscovered his old Pokémon TCG collection in his mom’s basement. This year, his business Hobbiesville is set to make $7 million.
Rick Mele1849 days ago