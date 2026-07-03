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Billboard’s Hot 100 has been littered with hits that seemed to come out of nowhere. Not every music phenomenon can be explained, but the randomness of them is part of what makes pop culture interesting. From the rise of Desiigner to the anti-racism heroics of LL Cool J, here are the 25 most random songs to chart.BJosephs
Jim Jones is showing no signs of slowing down. The Dipset legend talked to us about his new EP, 'Back in My Prime,' why he thinks Drake is the GOAT, and more.Jordan Rose
Music
PnB Rock Tributes Pour in From Drake, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, YG, and Many More Following Fatal Shooting
PnB Rock was senselessly shot and killed in L.A., and tributes and remembrances are coming in from Drake, Quavo, Juicy J, Nicki Minaj, and many more.Jose Martinez
Hitmaka sits for a conversation about his transition from Yung Berg and producing massive hits. He shares stories about Kanye West, DMX, Nicki Minaj, and more.Shawn Setaro