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Billboard’s Hot 100 has been littered with hits that seemed to come out of nowhere. Not every music phenomenon can be explained, but the randomness of them is part of what makes pop culture interesting. From the rise of Desiigner to the anti-racism heroics of LL Cool J, here are the 25 most random songs to chart.
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Two images of Kim Kardashian. Left: Kim with hair tied back, focused at a desk. Right: Kim with long hair, wearing a black top, looking contemplative.
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Says ‘Someone Extremely Close’ to Her ‘Put a Hit’ on Her Life: ‘I'm Terrified'

In the season 7 trailer for ‘The Kardashians,’ Kim claims ‘someone extremely close’ to her tried to have her killed.

Alex Ocho288 days ago
Selena Quintanilla
Music

Brother of Selena’s Killer Claims Singer Wasn’t Intended Target

Armando Saldívar insists his sister did not kill the iconic Tejano singer in 1995.

Alex Ocho472 days ago
Justin Bieber and Daniel Caesar
Music

Daniel Caesar Didn't Want to Make Another "Peaches" on New Album: 'I Had a Specific Sound I Was Going For'

Daniel Caesar had a big moment in 2021 won Justin Bieber’s “Peaches,” but admitted he didn’t want to make “12 ‘Peaches’” just to “keep up” on Never Enough.

Erik Leijon1172 days ago
Polo G attends the 2019 BET Awards
Music

Polo G Takes Issue With Murda Beatz Celebrating Involvement in Hit Single “Rapstar," Murda Responds

On Tuesday, Polo G took to his Instagram Stories where he attempted to dispel claims that the success of his track “Rapstar” was due to producer Murda Beatz.

Xavier Hamilton1907 days ago
Rapper Trina attends Tune Chats Honoring Trina
Music

Trina Responds to Khia's Hits Battle Challenge: 'Make Sure You Have Enough Records'

Trina and Khia have a beef that goes back to the success of Trina's 2000 single "Da Baddest Bitch," which, according to Khia, she wrote for Trina.

Xavier Hamilton2263 days ago
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French Montana attends the 2019 Global Citizen Festival: Power The Movement in Central Park
Music

French Montana Says Drake and JAY-Z 'Probably Got Me' in a Hits Battle

French said he's willing to put his catalog against any artist when hits are the focal point. Despite knowing his limitations, French still isn't running away.

Xavier Hamilton2265 days ago
French Montana
Music

Watch French Montana Discuss Kendrick Lamar Hits Debate With 'Everyday Struggle' Crew

French Montana sparked an online debate when he said he had "more hits" than Kendrick Lamar, and he's refusing to back down.

Joe Price2276 days ago
french montana kendrick
Music

French Montana Revisits His Kendrick Lamar Comments: 'I Believe I Can Go Neck to Neck’

French took to Twitter to double down on comments he made saying he has "more hits than Kendrick Lamar."

Abel Shifferaw2278 days ago
mike glass eastern michigan ref hit
Sports

Eastern Michigan QB Mike Glass III Ejected After He Hit Referee

It went down during their game against the Pittsburgh Panthers.

Abel Shifferaw2395 days ago
A welcome to 'La Florida' sign.
Life

Florida Teen Arrested After Allegedly Taking a Hit Out on Her Own Parents

A 17-year-old girl was arrested after allegedly paying someone to kill her own parents.

Gavin Evans2501 days ago
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David Ortiz attends the world premiere of "Ocean's 8."
Sports

Police Say David Ortiz's Friend Was Intended Target in Shooting (UPDATE)

Ortiz's friend was sitting at the same table and dressed similarly.

Jose Martinez2585 days ago
David Ortiz looks on before the Red Sox home opening game
Sports

Dominican Republic Authorities Identify Man Who Allegedly Paid David Ortiz Hitmen

Gabriel Alexánder Pérez Vizcaíno is accused of being the middle-man between the shooters and the plan's mastermind.

Xavier Hamilton2586 days ago
sheck wes
Music

Sheck Wes Bags His First Top 10 Hit on Billboard Hot 100 Chart

"Mo Bamba" is here to stay, and for good reason. It's f*cking inspiring as hell.

Trace William Cowen2810 days ago
Drake
Music

K'yanna Barber Didn't Know Drake's "In My Feelings" Shoutout Was Coming

Barber opened up about it all in a new interview.

Alex Galbraith2824 days ago
Clay Matthews
Sports

Packers Fans Parody the Proper Way to Tackle After Clay Matthews Says NFL 'Going Soft'

Clay Matthews was penalized for roughing the passer again and fans are turning it into a meme.

countcenci2853 days ago
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boi 1da grammys getty
Music

Boi-1da 'Instantly' Knew Drake's "God's Plan" Was Going to Be a Smash

The Canadian producer says he realized it would be a hit before it was finished.

Eric Skelton3083 days ago
cabello havana fallon
Music

Producer Behind Camila Cabello's "Havana" Says Label and Radio Didn't Believe Song Would Be a Hit

Producer Frank Dukes shared an interesting tidbit on how Camila Cabello's label originally felt about "Havana."

Shawn Setaro3110 days ago

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